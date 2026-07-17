Sharps Boys!LADY falls victim to fraudsters disguised as businessmen as they flee without settling Ksh 250,000 after booking her Airbnb for 3 months





Friday, July 17, 2026- A business lady has taken to social media seeking justice after alleging that two men posing as businessmen stayed in her Airbnb for three months without paying, leaving her with losses amounting to Ksh 250,000.

In her post, the woman identified one of the men as Fuad and claimed he, together with his counterpart, Melvin, occupied her Airbnb unit for three months without making any payment.

“I know most of you know the guy pictured below. In fact, we are friends!

“Now Fuad and his counterpart, Mr. Melvin, working for Excalibur, stayed in my Airbnb unit for three months without payment.

“Yes, three months. Before you start asking how I allowed it to happen, let’s just say I trusted them.

“The debt was piling up, so I decided to ask them to leave before it became worse.

“When they left, they signed a commitment letter that they would pay by April, but to date, I have never seen my Ksh 250,000,” she wrote.

The woman further claimed that she reported the matter to the police but has not received any assistance.

“I have gone to the police. Nothing happened. Sijawai pata help and I want to be paid my money.

“I hope I get help,” she added.

Check out her Facebook post.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.