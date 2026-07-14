Man shares a heartbreaking video of his former schoolmate who was bewitched and his life destroyed - Reveals he was an A student





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A man has shared a heartbreaking video of one of his former schoolmates, who is now living in a devastating condition after being bewitched.

According to the man, his former classmate excelled academically and was an A student with a promising future.

He claimed that many people had high hopes for him and believed he would achieve great success in life.

However, he alleged that the man's life took a tragic turn after he was bewitched by people who were envious of his academic prowess.

The video shows the former student in a distressed state, a stark contrast to the brilliant learner many remembered from their school days.

Watch the video.

A man shares a video of his friend who was ruined by witchcraft. He claims the guy was so bright in school and it is alleged his current situation is a result of envy. pic.twitter.com/8mMmkTzuJg — Chris Riungu (@RealChrisRiungu) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.