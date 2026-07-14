Man shares a heartbreaking video of his former schoolmate who was bewitched and his life destroyed - Reveals he was an A student

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A man has shared a heartbreaking video of one of his former schoolmates, who is now living in a devastating condition after being bewitched.
According to the man, his former classmate excelled
academically and was an A student with a promising future.
He claimed that many people had high hopes for him and
believed he would achieve great success in life.
However, he alleged that the man's life took a tragic turn
after he was bewitched by people who were envious of his academic prowess.
The video shows the former student in a distressed
state, a stark contrast to the brilliant learner many remembered from their
school days.
Watch the video.
A man shares a video of his friend who was ruined by witchcraft. He claims the guy was so bright in school and it is alleged his current situation is a result of envy. pic.twitter.com/8mMmkTzuJg— Chris Riungu (@RealChrisRiungu) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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