DRAMA as UDA MCA is stopped by angry villagers and ordered to produce goons who beat up and killed a local during the just concluded Ol Kalou by-election (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after Rurii Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Francis Githaiga was confronted by angry villagers following the death of a local resident, who was reportedly beaten by goons during the just-concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The villagers accused goons of carrying out the attack that led to the resident's death on the voting day.

The agitated residents blocked the MCA's vehicle as he was going about his errands and demanded that he produce the goons responsible for the attack.

In a video circulating online, the visibly shaken MCA is seen trying to calm the crowd, insisting that he was not involved in the incident.

The villagers are heard ordering him to reverse his vehicle and leave the area, saying they did not want to be associated with any government-affiliated leader.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as UDA MCA is confronted by angry villagers and ordered to produce goons who beat up and killed a local during the just concluded Ol Kalou by-election pic.twitter.com/PtKc2ejm6x — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.