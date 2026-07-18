ICT CS KABOGO responds after hackers take over President RUTO’s official website and demand millions in ransom.





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has confirmed a cyberattack on President William Ruto’s official website, president.go.ke, which was rendered inaccessible in the early hours of Saturday, July 18.

Kabogo said a specialized team had been deployed to address the breach.

“The responsible agencies that protect websites are on top of stuff,” he assured, noting that investigations were ongoing.

Hackers allegedly deleted all content from the site and replaced it with hostile messages targeting the President and his administration.

Preliminary reports indicate they demanded a ransom of five Bitcoins, valued at approximately KSh41 million, threatening to leak classified information if payment was not made before 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This message is the third time for you; before we leak everything about you. Do a payment of 5 Bitcoins to the Bitcoin wallet.

“If you want peace before 6 o’clock this evening,” read the defaced homepage.

State House confirmed awareness of the hack and said its ICT team was handling the matter.

The incident has sparked public concern over the government’s ability to safeguard sensitive data, with citizens questioning the security of platforms such as eCitizen, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.