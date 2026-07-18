ICT CS KABOGO responds after hackers take over President RUTO’s official website and demand millions in ransom.

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has confirmed a cyberattack on President William Ruto’s official website, president.go.ke, which was rendered inaccessible in the early hours of Saturday, July 18.
Kabogo said a specialized team had been deployed to address
the breach.
“The responsible agencies that protect websites are on top of
stuff,” he assured, noting that investigations were ongoing.
Hackers allegedly deleted all content from the site and
replaced it with hostile messages targeting the President and his
administration.
Preliminary reports indicate they demanded a ransom of five Bitcoins, valued at approximately
KSh41 million, threatening to leak classified information if payment was not
made before 6 p.m. Saturday.
“This message is the third time for you; before we leak
everything about you. Do a payment of 5 Bitcoins to the Bitcoin wallet.
“If you want peace before 6 o’clock this evening,” read the
defaced homepage.
State House confirmed awareness of the hack and said its ICT
team was handling the matter.
The incident has sparked public concern over the
government’s ability to safeguard sensitive data, with citizens questioning the
security of platforms such as eCitizen,
the Social Health Authority (SHA),
and the National Transport and Safety
Authority (NTSA).
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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