A neighbor snitches on Pastor T’s side chick LYNNE - Reveals he sneaks to her apartment in Ruaka in an Uber! More city girls expose him

Friday, July 17, 2026 - Renowned city preacher Pastor T Mwangi is said to be a frequent visitor at his side chick’s apartment in Ruaka.
A source
claiming to be a neighbour of the woman, identified as Lynne, reached out to
blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, alleging that the pastor
regularly visits the apartment.
According
to the source, Pastor T previously drove to the apartment in his private car
but now uses an Uber.
“Lynne
Nchoe is the side chick of Pastor T. We live in the same apartment at Peak
Residence, Ruaka,” the source claimed, adding that several other influencers
also live in the same apartment, including Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend, Cera
Imani.
More sources also made
allegations against the youthful pastor on the platform, claiming that he
fathered a child out of wedlock and frequently visits Airbnbs with different
women.
Check out the messages.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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