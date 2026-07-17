A neighbor snitches on Pastor T’s side chick LYNNE - Reveals he sneaks to her apartment in Ruaka in an Uber! More city girls expose him





Friday, July 17, 2026 - Renowned city preacher Pastor T Mwangi is said to be a frequent visitor at his side chick’s apartment in Ruaka.

A source claiming to be a neighbour of the woman, identified as Lynne, reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, alleging that the pastor regularly visits the apartment.

According to the source, Pastor T previously drove to the apartment in his private car but now uses an Uber.

“Lynne Nchoe is the side chick of Pastor T. We live in the same apartment at Peak Residence, Ruaka,” the source claimed, adding that several other influencers also live in the same apartment, including Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend, Cera Imani.

More sources also made allegations against the youthful pastor on the platform, claiming that he fathered a child out of wedlock and frequently visits Airbnbs with different women.

Check out the messages.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.