Aspiring MCA gives out free miraa branded with his image and campaign manifesto in Kiamaiko (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 13, 2026 - An aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) has come up with a unique campaign strategy targeting the youth ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The aspiring politician, identified as Eugene Shiare alias Katta, is vying for the Kiamaiko MCA seat.

He is giving out free miraa to the youth, with the packaging branded with his image and campaign manifesto.

The photos have attracted attention on social media as politicians continue to roll out early strategies to win support ahead of the 2027 polls.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.