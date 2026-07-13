



Monday, July 13, 2026 - Kenyan musician and entrepreneur Akothee has opened up about her past relationship with her Swiss ex-husband, Denis "Omosh" Schweizer, claiming he left her disappointed after making promises he never fulfilled.

Taking to her Facebook account, Akothee alleged that Omosh arrived at her lavish residence with several friends and stayed there for two weeks, eating, drinking, and sleeping at her home while assuring her that they would handle various projects.

According to Akothee, she was promised that they would install a generator at her home and repair her V8 vehicle, which had reportedly been damaged by a mechanic in Nairobi.

However, she claims none of those promises were fulfilled.

“Mmmm nikikumbuka tu Omosh alikuja na marafiki zake wakaishi kwangu two weeks wakila wakilala nadanganywa hawalipi chochote na huku jamaa amerokota pesa ameweka kwa mfuko naishiwa nguvu kama single mother.

"I need hardship allowance,” she wrote.

She further claimed that after spending time at her home, Omosh and his friends left for a holiday before eventually returning to their country.

Akothee lamented that the generator eventually became unusable and that she was forced to give up on repairing her V8.

Reflecting on the experience, the outspoken singer said the relationship left her deeply hurt and warned others to thoroughly vet people before getting into serious relationships.

“Naogopa mimi naogopa. Fanya uchunguzi wa mtu kiundani kwanza,” she concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.