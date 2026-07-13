Monday, July 13, 2026 - Kenyan musician and entrepreneur
Akothee has opened up about her past relationship with her Swiss ex-husband,
Denis "Omosh" Schweizer, claiming he left her disappointed after
making promises he never fulfilled.
Taking to
her Facebook account, Akothee alleged that Omosh arrived at her lavish
residence with several friends and stayed there for two weeks, eating,
drinking, and sleeping at her home while assuring her that they would handle
various projects.
According
to Akothee, she was promised that they would install a generator at her home
and repair her V8 vehicle, which had reportedly been damaged by a mechanic in
Nairobi.
However,
she claims none of those promises were fulfilled.
“Mmmm nikikumbuka tu Omosh alikuja na marafiki zake wakaishi kwangu two weeks wakila wakilala nadanganywa hawalipi chochote na huku jamaa amerokota pesa ameweka kwa mfuko naishiwa nguvu kama single mother.
"I need hardship allowance,” she wrote.
She
further claimed that after spending time at her home, Omosh and his friends
left for a holiday before eventually returning to their country.
Akothee lamented
that the generator eventually became unusable and that she was forced to give
up on repairing her V8.
Reflecting
on the experience, the outspoken singer said the relationship left her deeply
hurt and warned others to thoroughly vet people before getting into
serious relationships.
“Naogopa mimi naogopa. Fanya
uchunguzi wa mtu kiundani kwanza,” she concluded.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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