



Monday, July 13, 2026 - A female reveler is trending after she was captured on camera pulling wild dance moves at Club OX, a popular entertainment joint along Ruiru Bypass.

In the video, recorded by a fellow reveler and shared on social media, the woman is seen dancing energetically while lying on the floor as other revelers watch.

She appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

The video has sparked reactions online amid growing concerns over alcohol abuse and the clubbing culture among some young people.

Watch the video.

Spotted at Club OX in Ruiru Bypass! pic.twitter.com/AaZNMZ0uT5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.