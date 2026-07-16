A clearer PHOTO of the gangster shot dead in Joska and a gun stolen from a judge recovered from him - Kijana Alikua Msafi Na Alipenda Maisha Soft





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A clearer photo of slain gangster Vincent Ochieng has emerged, days after he was shot dead following a gun battle with detectives at his girlfriend's house in Joska.

Vincent had been linked by investigators to the recent robbery at ChaiWali Restaurant in Westlands, as well as other armed robbery incidents across Nairobi.

A firearm stolen from Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule was also recovered from him during the operation.

Vincent lived a flashy lifestyle that concealed his criminal activities.

To many, he appeared to be an ordinary young man who enjoyed the soft life, making it difficult to suspect that he was involved in serious crimes.

However, detectives had profiled him and had kept him under surveillance for some time before tracking him down.

See his photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.