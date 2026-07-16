A MUMAMA exposed for keeping a BEN 10 after returning from Saudi Arabia where she worked as a househelp (PHOTO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A 35-year-old woman who reportedly worked as a househelp in Saudi Arabia has become the subject of online discussion after claims emerged that she is in a relationship with a much younger man.

According to a Facebook post, the woman returned to Kenya from Saudi Arabia and soon started dating a 20-year-old man.

A photo of the pair enjoying themselves at a club has since been shared on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

While some defended the couple, saying age is just a number, others accused the woman of using her money to lure young men into relationships.

Below is a post by a nosy Facebook user exposing the couple’s relationship online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.