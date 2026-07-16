A MUMAMA exposed for keeping a BEN 10 after returning from Saudi Arabia where she worked as a househelp (PHOTO)

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A 35-year-old woman who reportedly worked as a househelp in Saudi Arabia has become the subject of online discussion after claims emerged that she is in a relationship with a much younger man.
According to a Facebook post,
the woman returned to Kenya from Saudi Arabia and soon started dating a
20-year-old man.
A photo of the pair enjoying
themselves at a club has since been shared on social media, sparking mixed
reactions among netizens.
While some defended the
couple, saying age is just a number, others accused the woman of using her
money to lure young men into relationships.
Below is a post by a nosy Facebook user exposing the couple’s relationship online.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments