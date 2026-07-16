Nairobi Nightlife! See how revelers are served alcohol by "night nurses" at Blackstars Lounge in Kilimani! The clubbing scene is getting crazy! (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - The management of Blackstars Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Kilimani, has developed a new business strategy to attract young revelers to the establishment.

A video circulating online shows "night nurses" administering liquor shots to revelers using syringes.

Several revelers are seen walking to where the "night nurses" stand with syringes, receiving shots administered directly into their mouths.

As expected, the video has sparked an online buzz, with many noting that Nairobi's clubbing scene keeps getting crazier.

Watch the video.



