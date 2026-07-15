A Kenyan cross-dresser leaves heads turning at a local market - Where are we headed as a country? (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a cross-dresser was captured on camera recording content at a local market.

In the video, the cross-dresser is seen pulling stunts at the busy market, leaving some members of the public visibly shocked.

Others pulled out their phones to record the moment.

The video later found its way onto social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Many wondered whether African morals are slowly eroding.

Watch the video below.

A Kenyan cross-dresser turns heads at a local market pic.twitter.com/tiIsBA7Lel — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.