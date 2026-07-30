



Tuesday, July 30, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a man was busted after disguising himself as a woman to target unsuspecting men in clubs.

According to reports circulating online, the suspect would prey on intoxicated men before luring them to lodgings, where he reportedly stole from them.

However, his scheme came to an end after members of the public got wind of his rogue behaviour.

A video shared on social media shows the man being confronted by a crowd as he pleads for mercy.

The clip has sparked hilarious reactions online, with some social media users joking that a heavily intoxicated person could easily mistake him for a woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.