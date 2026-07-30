Tuesday, July 30, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a man was busted after disguising himself as a woman to target unsuspecting men in clubs.
According to reports circulating online, the suspect would
prey on intoxicated men before luring them to lodgings, where he reportedly
stole from them.
However, his scheme came to an end after members of the
public got wind of his rogue behaviour.
A video shared on social media shows the man being
confronted by a crowd as he pleads for mercy.
The clip has sparked hilarious reactions online, with some social media users joking that a heavily intoxicated person could easily mistake him for a woman.Watch the video here >>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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