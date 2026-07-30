A fleet of guzzlers spotted at a Kalenjin wedding ceremony leaves tongues wagging - Are these proceeds of corruption? (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 30, 2026- Social media has erupted after a fleet of high-end guzzlers was captured at a wedding ceremony where a youthful Kalenjin couple was walking down the aisle.
In
the video, the state-of-the-art vehicles are seen parked at the venue, creating
a breathtaking scene that has left many talking.
Opulence
was on full display throughout the wedding, with the planners seemingly sparing
no expense to ensure it was a memorable event.
The
video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends
meet, fueling mixed reactions online.
Some
social media users questioned the source of the apparent wealth, with a section
alleging that some individuals, particularly those with access to lucrative
government tenders, have amassed vast fortunes through corrupt and unscrupulous
deals.
Watch the video.
A fleet of guzzlers spotted at a Kalenjin wedding ceremony leaves tongues wagging pic.twitter.com/1WtZ1cXAlK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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