What He Ordered Vs What Was Delivered! MAN’s date flops after meeting face-to-face with a lady he had wooed on Tiktok! Ogopa Filters(VIDEO)





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - A young Kenyan man was left disappointed after meeting face-to-face with a lady he had wooed on TikTok and planned to take her out on a date.

The man shared a video from inside his car, zooming in on the lady from a distance while expressing shock that she looked completely different in person.

It appears the lady used filters in her TikTok photos and videos, something that has become common among many users of the platform.

According to the video, the man chose not to go through with the date.

After seeing her in person, he ignored her calls and messages and simply drove away.

Check out the video that he shared below.



