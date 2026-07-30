



Thursday, July 30, 2026 - A mubaba has earned praise on social media after he was captured on camera having fun with his beautiful slay queen girlfriend at one of Nairobi's clubs.

The pair took to the dance floor and pulled off coordinated dance moves like teenage lovers as they danced the night away, proving that age is just a number.

The mubaba, who appeared tipsy, was seen holding his well-endowed girlfriend tightly as they danced to kizomba, a smooth and sensual dance and music genre that originated in Angola in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Watch the video.

A MUBABA spotted pulling coordinated dance moves with his beautiful Slay Queen girlfriend in a Nairobi club pic.twitter.com/tZoWPNGkpV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.