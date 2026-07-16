SHOCK as it emerges that slain Joska gangster VINCENT OCHIENG is Justice AGGREY MUCHELULE’s son with his first wife - Their resemblance stuns netizens





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - New details have emerged about slain suspected gangster Vincent Ochieng, who was gunned down in Joska during a gun battle with detectives.

A pistol reported stolen from Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule was recovered during the operation.

According to sources, Vincent was Justice Muchelule's son from his first marriage.

The judge told detectives that he was unaware of how his licensed firearm went missing from his New Kitisuru residence.

The recovered firearm has been linked by investigators to the recent ChaiWali Café robbery in Westlands, as well as other criminal incidents in Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kilifi counties.

A clearer photo of Vincent has since surfaced on social media, with many users commenting on what they described as a striking resemblance between him and the judge.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.