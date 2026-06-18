Zimbabwean fraudster and RUTO’s friend, WICKNELL CHIVAYO, dishes out dollars at JKIA before leaving the country in his luxurious private jet (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, a controversial figure often linked to allegations of fraud in his home country, was captured on camera at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) distributing US dollars before leaving the country in his private jet.

In the video, Chivayo is seen handing out cash to airport workers who had lined up to receive what appeared to be a token of appreciation.

Each of the workers received 100 US dollars before he proceeded to board his luxury aircraft.

Chivayo, who has made frequent visits to the country, is said to be a business associate of President William Ruto.

He was recently awarded a $2.9 billion tender to upgrade Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, raising eyebrows.

Back home in Zimbabwe, Chivayo has previously faced accusations related to corruption and questionable business dealings.

Watch the video>>> of him flexing his financial muscles.

Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO splashing dollar notes at JKIA before boarding his private jet after meeting RUTO in State House pic.twitter.com/myIKQbtOkv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST