Sharp Boys Wamenaswa! DRAMA along a busy road in Nairobi as suspected fraudsters are arrested by DCI officers while riding in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded along a busy road after officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ambushed a group of suspected fraudsters who were riding in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz, in what is believed to have been an intelligence-led operation.

In the video, the DCI officers are seen surrounding the vehicle before arresting the suspects.

It is believed that the suspects had been under surveillance for some time due to their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

In recent weeks, the DCI has stepped up its crackdown on online fraud and related cybercrime networks across the country.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organized cybercrime groups operating within Nairobi and the surrounding areas.

Watch the video>>> below

Sharp Boys Wamenaswa na DCI.... pic.twitter.com/eHF6wAvX76 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST