Mali Safi: See the face of BEATRICE WANGARI, the beautiful KIKUYU LADY that Dr. JOB OBWAKA had MECHI with before he collapsed and died - She is not off the hook yet







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Investigations into the death of Dr. Job Obwaka are still ongoing, with the woman who was reportedly with him at the time of the incident, Beatrice Wangari, remaining a person of interest to detectives.

Dr. Obwaka is said to have died while in the company of Wangari at her residence in Kitengela, Kajiado County, in a case that attracted widespread public attention.

When Beatrice first appeared in court following the incident, she concealed her face from members of the public and the media, making it difficult for many people to identify her.

However, during the second mention of the case, she appeared calm and composed and did not attempt to hide her face as court proceedings got underway.

The court handling the matter ordered that her motor vehicle, which had been held as part of the investigations, be released.

The judge further directed Wangari to return to court in one month for further directions as investigations continue.

Beatrice Wangari Not Of The Hook Yet In The Death Of Dr. Job Obwaka, Court Told pic.twitter.com/PyXZCaXFnI — Court Helicopter News (@CourtHelicopter) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST