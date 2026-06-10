Video of the married woman, LISAH MWANGI, who exposed for cheating on her husband with Senator JOE NYUTU, masquerading as a PASTOR – “Aki women can fake it! Usiamini bibi”







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Lisah Mwangi, the woman who was exposed by her husband for cheating on him with Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, has been masquerading as a pastor and marriage counsellor.

She regularly hosts conferences where she preaches to women and advises them on how to maintain Godly marriages and stable families.

Ironically, her husband, Muraya Mwangi, has exposed her over infidelity despite the couple having tied the knot in a church wedding.

Muraya also leaked private messages between Lisah and Senator Joe Nyutu, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

The revelations have left many netizens shocked, with some questioning the authenticity of public figures who portray themselves as relationship mentors online.

Below is a video>>> of Lisah promoting one of her conferences.

LISAH MWANGI, who was exposed for cheating on her husband with Senator JOE NYUTU, has been masquerading as a PASTOR and MARRIAGE COUNSELLOR pic.twitter.com/dzVmbFgo1e — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST