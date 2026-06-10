Bold side chick records a video having MECHI with a married man and mocks his wife - ‘Bwanako Ananihudumia na Simwachi” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A bold side chick has sparked a storm on social media after sharing a video of herself enjoying quality time with a married man.

In the clip, the man appears exhausted and fast asleep probably after a marathon session of ‘horizontal engineering’

The audacious mpango wa kando sends a direct message to the man's wife, declaring that she has no intention of leaving him anytime soon.

Her brazen unapologetic attitude has sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with some joking that she has ushered in a new era of side chicks where there is no more hiding in the shadows, only vibes, drama, and chaos.

However, the man went berserk after learning that she was recording him and tried to snatch the phone from her.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST