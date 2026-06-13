Man parades a MCHELE LADY who drugged him and made away with Macbook laptop, iPhone 16 Pro Max and Ksh 100,000 after meeting in a club - She looks beautiful and innocent but very dangerous (PHOTO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to expose a woman he alleges drugged and robbed him after the two met at an entertainment joint.

According to the victim, he met the lady at a popular club and spent time with her before the events that led to the theft.

He later discovered that several of his valuables were missing, prompting him to review CCTV footage from the establishment.

After obtaining the footage, the man shared a photo of the lady online.

The victim alleges that the suspect stole a MacBook laptop, an iPhone 16 Pro and KSh 100,000 in cash, leaving him counting significant losses.

While the woman appears beautiful and innocent in the circulated photo, the victim warned others to be vigilant, saying appearances can sometimes be deceptive.





The Kenyan DAILY POST