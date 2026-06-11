Alikua Anataka KUNIKULA Cha Nguvu Kwa Airbnb - LADY accuses Linda Mwananchi politician, MIKE ANGATIA, of trying to take advantage of her and shares evidence







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A woman has made serious allegations against Linda Mwananchi politician, Mike Angatia, claiming he attempted to take advantage of her at an Airbnb.

According to the woman's account shared on social media, she met Angatia while out for drinks with friends.

She alleges that after spending time together, the politician offered to give her a lift, which she accepted.

The woman further claimed that during the journey, Angatia told her he wanted to check on a friend identified as Jonte and requested that she accompanies him.

She alleges that after they were unable to find the friend, he suggested they wait at a house he claimed belonged to him.





However, the woman says she later realized the property was an Airbnb and not a private residence.

A confrontation ensued at the premises after Angatia made unwanted advances towards her.

The woman claims she managed to secretly record an audio clip during the incident, which she later shared online.

The audio>>> recording has since circulated on social media.

Linda Mwananchi politician Mike Angatia accused of r&ping a woman.

She has the receipts and has already reported the matter to the police, yet he hasn’t been arrested!

This looks bad, Just take a look… pic.twitter.com/XDT4a0twCK — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST