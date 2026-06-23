You ruined my life - LADY calls out her baby daddy for abandoning their child born with special needs! Uliniacha Niteseke Peke Yangu







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has publicly called out her baby daddy for abandoning their child who was born with special needs.

Taking to her Facebook page, the woman expressed pain and frustration, claiming that the father walked away from their child and has not been involved in his life for over 12 years.

“Today let me post him, the father to my child, a deadbeat dad… you ran away from your child, your blood, your responsibility,” she wrote.

“It’s now 12 years and you don’t even know how your child looks,” she added.

She further alleged that the father left her to shoulder all responsibilities alone, including therapies, diapers, medication and hospital visits required for the child’s condition.

According to her, the man has moved on with his life while she continues to struggle with the demands of raising a child with special needs.

“Mahali uko you’re okay, you are eating, drinking, dressing well and sleeping without stress… but I am the one suffering,” she added.

Despite her pain, she expressed love for her son, Dylan, describing him as her strength and reason to keep going.

“Baby Dylan, I will always love you. You are my strength, you are the reason I will never give up,” she wrote, adding that although she tries her best, the emotional and financial burden has been overwhelming.

The Kenyan DAILY POST