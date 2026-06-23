Thugs riding on a motorbike captured on camera robbing a LADY of her phone in broad daylight, leaving her badly shaken (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A disturbing video has emerged online showing thugs on a motorbike carrying out a daring phone-snatching incident in broad daylight, amid growing concerns over rising insecurity in parts of Nairobi.

In the clip, a woman is heard screaming and wailing as she attempts to chase after the suspects who had just snatched her phone.

“Nimeibiwa simu!” she is heard crying out while running after the fleeing suspect.

The suspect is then seen quickly jumping onto a waiting motorbike before speeding off from the scene.

Her distress screams attract the attention of bystanders in the area, some of whom attempt to pursue the suspects, but their efforts prove futile as the motorbike speeds away.

Watch the video>>> below

Thugs riding on a motorbike captured on camera robbing a LADY of her phone in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/twOMYE20Io — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST