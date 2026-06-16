Yellow Yellow KIKUYU LADY breaks up with fiancé after demanding Ksh 3 million to quit her job and move back to Kenya for marriage - Tells him to “date what he can maintain”







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A beautiful Kikuyu lady has revealed that she ended her engagement following a disagreement over financial expectations tied to marriage and relocation.

In a candid Facebook post, the woman explained that her then-fiancé asked her to quit her job abroad and move back to Kenya for marriage.

However, she says she responded by requesting Ksh 3 million as compensation for giving up her career in Dubai.

According to her, the request did not go down well, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

She claims her partner accused her of being “money-hungry,” a label she strongly rejected.

She defended her stance, saying her decision was shaped by years of personal struggle, including rebuilding her life after what she described as a draining past relationship and battling depression.

“They asked me to quit my job and move back in Kenya for marriage, so I asked for 3 million. Now they’re bitter and calling me ‘money-hungry,’” she wrote.

She further emphasized that she is not willing to sacrifice the stability she worked hard to achieve for anyone, adding that her emotional and financial recovery journey has been long and demanding.

“I have been through an incredible journey to get here today. Rebuilding myself from scratch after being drained and overcoming depression is no small feat,” she added.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST