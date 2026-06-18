PHOTOs! Meet MARTHA SHIRO, the KIKUYU woman who defrauded her MZUNGU husband of Ksh 80 million and filed for divorce 4 months after wedding - He is currently homeless in Malindi







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A divorce and financial dispute case is currently ongoing at the Malindi Law Court involving Martha Wanjiru Muhoro (popularly referred to as Martha Shiro) and her estranged husband, Joel Fitzpatrick, a foreign national.

The dispute stems from a short-lived marriage that lasted for four months.

The two were introduced through a mutual friend.

Joel Fitzpatrick relocated to Kenya from Dublin in May last year, and the couple later got married in July.

However, the union is said to have broken down approximately four months later, leading to divorce proceedings initiated by Martha.

During the ongoing case, Joel told the court that he transferred Ksh 80 million to Martha’s account, in anticipation of settling and investing in Kenya after his relocation.

Martha shortchanged him and used the funds to acquire property, including a house valued at approximately Ksh 24.7 million, as well as two vehicles, a Subaru and a Toyota double cab, registered under her name.

Joel is currently facing financial difficulties as the divorce case continues.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST