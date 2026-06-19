What’s happening to washed-up socialite VERA SIDIKA? Look at her face! Club PHOTOs leave netizens talking







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Socialite Vera Sidika has once again become the subject of online discussion after photos from a club event along Mombasa Road surfaced on social media.

The mother of two had graced the event as a guest, but it was her appearance in the photos that quickly caught the attention of netizens.

In the images circulating online, social media users pointed out that Vera appeared noticeably different from the glamorous look that made her one of Kenya’s most talked-about celebrities over the years.

Check out the photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST