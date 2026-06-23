Health CS DUALE reveals RUTO canceled his trip abroad, State House officials quarantined over Ebola fears







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has disclosed that President William Ruto canceled a planned visit to Congo‑Brazzaville on May 26th, 2026, after receiving a health advisory warning of mandatory quarantine measures linked to the Ebola outbreak.

Appearing before the Milimani High Court in Nairobi, Duale defended the Government’s decision to continue building an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Airbase despite a court order halting the project.

He revealed that Ruto, who had earlier planned to attend the G7 summit in France, was advised against travelling to Congo following technical guidance from the Director‑General of Health and other experts.

According to Duale, the advisory warned that the President would face a mandatory 21‑day quarantine upon return if he proceeded with the trip.

He explained that the guidance was issued under Article 153(2) of the Constitution, which governs executive decision‑making on matters of national interest.

Duale stressed that even high‑level State officials were subject to strict health protocols designed to prevent public health risks.

Instead of travelling, Ruto delivered his address virtually from State House.

Members of his advance team who had prepared for the trip were later quarantined for 21 days upon returning to Kenya.

“He acted on our advice, and the President delivered his speech virtually… Those who were his advance team were quarantined for a period of 21 days in one of our stations,” Duale stated.

As of June 23rd, Congo‑Brazzaville has not reported any Ebola cases.

However, the lethal virus continues to drive a cross‑border outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of Uganda, raising regional health concerns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST