Health CS DUALE reveals RUTO canceled his trip abroad, State House officials quarantined over Ebola fears

Tuesday, June 23,
2026 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has disclosed that President
William Ruto canceled a planned visit to Congo‑Brazzaville on May 26th,
2026, after receiving a health advisory warning of mandatory quarantine
measures linked to the Ebola outbreak.
Appearing before the Milimani High Court in Nairobi, Duale
defended the Government’s decision to continue building an Ebola quarantine
facility at Laikipia Airbase despite a court order halting the project.
He revealed that Ruto, who had earlier planned to attend the
G7 summit in France, was advised against travelling to Congo following
technical guidance from the Director‑General of Health and other experts.
According to Duale, the advisory warned that the President
would face a mandatory 21‑day quarantine upon return if he proceeded with the
trip.
He explained that the guidance was issued under Article
153(2) of the Constitution, which governs executive decision‑making on matters
of national interest.
Duale stressed that even high‑level State officials were
subject to strict health protocols designed to prevent public health risks.
Instead of travelling, Ruto delivered his address virtually
from State House.
Members of his advance team who had prepared for the trip
were later quarantined for 21 days upon returning to Kenya.
“He acted on our advice, and the President delivered his
speech virtually… Those who were his advance team were quarantined for a period
of 21 days in one of our stations,” Duale stated.
As of June 23rd, Congo‑Brazzaville has not
reported any Ebola cases.
However, the lethal virus continues to drive a cross‑border
outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of Uganda,
raising regional health concerns.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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