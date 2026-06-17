Wanauza Kasusu Mchana! Dumb LADIES expose themselves after posting videos on Tiktok, unaware city residents know the infamous street in downtown Nairobi







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A group of ladies innocently posted videos on TikTok, seemingly unaware that hawk-eyed Nairobi residents could identify the location where the clips were recorded.

The videos were filmed along an infamous street in Nairobi's downtown area that is well known to many city residents.

Ladies sell “mechi” along the street in broad daylight, despite its proximity to a primary school.

Many social media users expressed surprise that the ladies posted the videos publicly without realizing that the background and surroundings could easily reveal what they do for a living.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST