Win Big this World Cup: Odibets launches multi-million World Cup promo





As the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to grip football fans across the globe, Odibets has launched one of its biggest customer reward campaigns yet — the OMOKA NA WORLD CUP 2026 Promo, giving customers a chance to win daily, weekly, and grand prizes worth millions of shillings.

The promotion, which runs from 11th June to 19th July 2026, is open to all Odibets customers who place a World Cup bet worth Ksh 99 or more. With no opt-in required, every qualifying bet automatically enters customers into the promotion.

Thousands of Winners to Be Rewarded

The campaign is designed to reward customers throughout the tournament with an exciting lineup of prizes.

Every day, up to 2,000 winners will walk away with Odi Hero and Aviator Free Spins, ensuring customers have a chance to win even beyond football betting.

In addition, weekly draws will see lucky customers win 10 smartphones and 5 Hisense 50-inch Smart TVs, while the ultimate reward awaits five lucky winners who will each take home Ksh 1 million, with one millionaire being announced every week.

Giving Back to Loyal Customers

Speaking about the promotion, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers during the world’s biggest football spectacle.

“The OMOKA NA WORLD CUP 2026 Promo is our way of giving back to the customers who continue to support and trust the Odibets brand. We wanted to create a promotion that gives everyone a genuine chance to win, whether through daily rewards, weekly prizes, or the life-changing grand prize of Ksh 1 million. The competition is real, the winners are real, and the awarding is already ongoing,” said Mungai.

Open to Everyone

Odibets Lead Bookmaker Michael Kihonge emphasized that the promotion is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all customers.

“This promotion is open to every Odibets customer. Whether you are a new player or a long-time customer, all you need is a World Cup bet of Ksh 99 or more to qualify. At Odibets, we believe everyone is a winner, and this campaign is proof of that commitment. We encourage football fans across the country to participate and enjoy the World Cup experience with us,” said Kihonge.

With thousands of winners expected throughout the tournament, the OMOKA NA WORLD CUP 2026 Promo is set to make this year’s World Cup even more rewarding for football fans across Kenya.