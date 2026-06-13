LADY picked by the Russian tourist from MWAI’s church exposes how her 2 brothers lied they were in Qatar only to be found operating Boda Bodas in Nairobi (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - The Kenyan lady who previously went viral after being exposed by the infamous Russian tourist who picked her up from a church in Roysambu and invited her to his Airbnb is once again making headlines.

This time, she has sparked reactions online after sharing a video revealing an unexpected family secret.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, she revealed how her two brothers had convinced their family that they had travelled to Qatar in search of greener pastures.

However, their cover was blown when relatives reportedly spotted them on television during the recent boda boda riders' protests against the Bolt ride-hailing app.

The shocking discovery revealed that the brothers never left Kenya and were instead working as boda boda riders in Nairobi while their family believed they were employed in Qatar.

The lady later visited the brothers at their boda boda stage and shared the encounter on TikTok.

In an interesting twist, one of the brothers disclosed that he had actually seen her trending online after she appeared in a viral video involving the Russian tourist, who was accused of secretly recording women using Meta smart glasses after inviting them to his Roysambu Airbnb.

The family revelation has left netizens stunned, with many questioning why the brothers would go to such lengths to convince their relatives that they were working abroad when they were actually operating boda bodas in Nairobi.

Watch the video>>> below

LADY picked by the Russian tourist from MWAI’s church exposes how her 2 brothers lied they were in Qatar only to be found operating Boda Bodas in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/hjmBB4DGhA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST