Governor SUSAN KIHIKA involved in an affair with senior county official KEN MUNGAI as corruption within the docket he holds is exposed - Billionaire SAM MBURU Anagongewa







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A whistleblower has claimed that corruption, extortion and intimidation have become entrenched within the Nakuru County’s Infrastructure Department headed by senior county official, Ken Mungai Barasa.

In information sent to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the whistleblower alleged that the department has deteriorated under Barasa's leadership, with numerous complaints reportedly being raised by contractors and members of the public who have interacted with the County on infrastructure-related projects.

According to the source, delays in project implementation and approval processes have become common, while individuals seeking services from the department face intimidation and unnecessary obstacles.

The whistleblower further claimed that Barasa frequently boasts about having an intimate relationship with Governor Susan Kihika and uses the purported relationship to project influence and suggest that he is beyond accountability.

“Barasa openly brags about having an affair with the Governor, which he reportedly uses to suggest that he is untouchable,” the source revealed.

Contractors dealing with the County are also said to have raised concerns about alleged demands for kickbacks.

According to these claims, Barasa demands up to 15 percent of the value of every project awarded through the department.

The whistleblower further alleged that he claims part of the money is shared with individuals in investigative and anti-corruption agencies, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to ensure no action is taken against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST