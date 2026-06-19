Who is doing this to Speaker WETANGULA and Prime CS MUDAVADI? Netizens can be brutal (VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - For a long time, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, have faced criticism from some quarters of the Luhya community over claims that they have not adequately shared the benefits of Government with their supporters.

The criticism stems from a political agreement in which Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya and Mudavadi’s ANC allied with President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Supporters expected the partnership to translate into greater representation for the Western Kenya region in Government appointments.

While President Ruto secured significant support from the Luhya voting bloc and went on to win the presidency, critics have alleged that many of the influential Government positions allocated to the region ended up benefiting a small circle of political insiders and their close associates.

Now, a creative TikToker has added a humorous twist to the debate through a viral AI-generated video.

The clip depicts Wetang’ula and Mudavadi seated before a mountain of ugali and cooked chicken, seemingly enjoying the feast by themselves.

The video is accompanied by the caption: “Wanakula 30% ya Waluhya peke yao,” loosely translating to “They are enjoying the Luhya community’s 30% share all by themselves.”

The satirical video>>> has since gone viral on social media, sparking a flood of hilarious reactions from netizens, many of whom joined the conversation with jokes and memes of their own.

Who is doing this to Speaker WETANGULA and Prime CS MUDAVADI? pic.twitter.com/2dRsMY6ZQX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST