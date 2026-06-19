Police brutality! Heartbreaking VIDEO of cops storming residential houses in Nanyuki and beating up locals after demonstrating over US Ebola quarantine center (VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked public outrage after showing police officers storming residential houses in Nanyuki and assaulting residents following demonstrations against the proposed construction of an Ebola quarantine centre intended for U.S citizens.

In the footage, officers armed with rungus are seen entering a house and confronting occupants, including women and children.

The residents can be heard crying out and pleading with the officers, insisting that they were not involved in the protests.

Despite their appeals, the officers are seen continuing with the operation, prompting criticism from social media users who have condemned the actions as excessive and unjustified.

The incident reportedly occurred after demonstrations erupted in parts of Nanyuki, where some residents voiced opposition to plans for the quarantine facility.

Watch the video>>> below

Cops storming residential houses in Nanyuki and beating up locals after demonstrating over US Ebola quarantine center pic.twitter.com/W6I7lJaDqb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST