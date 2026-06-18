Watch the moment a LADY was robbed of her phone by a motorbike-riding thug in Nairobi - Siku Hizi Ata Hawafichi Sura (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A video circulating widely on social media has captured the moment a woman was robbed of her mobile phone in broad daylight by a thief riding a motorcycle in Nairobi.
In the footage, the unsuspecting woman is seen standing by
the roadside while using her phone, seemingly making or receiving a call.
Moments later, a man on a motorcycle approaches her,
snatches the device, and speeds away.
The victim is then seen screaming and attempting to react as
the suspect flees from the scene.
Several passersby who witnessed the incident appeared unable
to stop the thief as he escaped.
The video has sparked concern among Kenyans online, with
many lamenting the increasing cases of phone snatching and street robberies in
the city.
Others have called on security agencies to intensify efforts
to curb crimes involving motorcycle-riding thieves who often target
unsuspecting pedestrians.
The incident serves as yet another reminder for members of
the public to remain vigilant when using their phones in public spaces.
Watch the video>>> below
The moment a LADY was robbed of her phone by a motorbike-riding thug in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/cBFXYLUTaV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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