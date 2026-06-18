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‘Poverty is the enemy’ - Netizens react as a bold young man flaunts his ‘mzungu MUMAMA’ (PHOTO)
‘Poverty is the enemy’ - Netizens react as a bold young man flaunts his ‘mzungu MUMAMA’ (PHOTO)
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