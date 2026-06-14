WANTED!! A shamba boy on the run after attempting to kill his employer as police launch a manhunt for him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Police in Waithaka have launched a manhunt for a man who attacked his employer in a shocking incident that has left a family shaken.

The suspect, who had reportedly worked as a shamba boy for the family for over four years, is said to have turned violent on the night of the incident, leaving his employer seriously injured.

According to a statement shared by the victim’s daughter, the incident occurred suddenly, with the suspect attacking the woman in circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where she is currently reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention.

The family further confirmed that a report was filed at Waithaka Police Station, prompting officers to begin investigations and launch a search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST