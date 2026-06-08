A young LADY ordained as a Pastor and turns up in church in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination (VIDEO)

Monday, June 8, 2026 - A newly ordained young female
pastor has sparked intense debate on social media after a video showing her
addressing congregants in a figure-hugging outfit went viral.
In the clip circulating online, the 19-year-old preacher is
seen standing at the pulpit confidently speaking to worshippers while dressed
in a tight skirt suit that many online users described as revealing.
The outfit, which highlighted her curvy figure, quickly drew
mixed reactions, with critics arguing that it was inappropriate for a church
setting and failed to reflect the expected decorum of a place of worship.
Some social media users claimed that the attire looked more
suitable for a nightclub than a church service, while others urged young
ministers to uphold modesty while serving on the altar.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Pastor Tobi’s UK church “ordains” a new young pastor. Possibly the youngest. pic.twitter.com/kmvlY4ce71— OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) June 7, 2026
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