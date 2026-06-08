A young LADY ordained as a Pastor and turns up in church in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination (VIDEO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A newly ordained young female pastor has sparked intense debate on social media after a video showing her addressing congregants in a figure-hugging outfit went viral.

In the clip circulating online, the 19-year-old preacher is seen standing at the pulpit confidently speaking to worshippers while dressed in a tight skirt suit that many online users described as revealing.

The outfit, which highlighted her curvy figure, quickly drew mixed reactions, with critics arguing that it was inappropriate for a church setting and failed to reflect the expected decorum of a place of worship.

Some social media users claimed that the attire looked more suitable for a nightclub than a church service, while others urged young ministers to uphold modesty while serving on the altar.

Watch the video>>> below

Pastor Tobi’s UK church “ordains” a new young pastor. Possibly the youngest. pic.twitter.com/kmvlY4ce71 — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST