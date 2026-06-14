Unatumia Akili Kama Mtoto Mdogo - SHOCK as a Gen Z son confronts his drunk father in a heated exchange (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A shocking video has emerged online showing a heated exchange between a father and his Gen Z son after the father returned home drunk.

In the viral clip, the young man is seen confronting his father and criticizing his drinking habits in a tense confrontation that has since sparked widespread debate on social media.

The son is heard hurling insults at his father, accusing him of being a habitual drunkard and expressing frustration over his behavior.

At one point, he tells him, “Unatumia akili kama mtoto mdogo” (You reason like a small child), as the visibly distressed father struggles to respond.

The confrontation escalated as the son continued berating his father while recording the incident on his phone.

He is also heard saying that he will post the video on TikTok for the public to see.

True to his word, the video was later shared on social media, where it quickly went viral and attracted thousands of reactions from Kenyans.

While some social media users sympathized with the young man, arguing that he may have been frustrated by his father's drinking habits, many others condemned his conduct, saying he crossed the line by publicly humiliating his parent.

Watch the video>>> below

Unatumia Akili Kama Mtoto Mdogo - SHOCK as a Gen Z son confronts his drunk father in a heated exchange pic.twitter.com/CxM2qqErQq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST