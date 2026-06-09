A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Social media detectives have dug into the private life of Tiktok Slay Queen, Erica Juddie, who is known online for displaying an opulent lifestyle.

Erica is said to be dating controversial city businessman Kelvin Sonko, who has several gold fraud cases in court.

It is now emerging that Erica was once treated as a murder suspect after a married man collapsed and died while they were having a good time at Myra Apartments in Kilimani.

The case was covered in the media some time back, with the deceased identified as a 40-year-old KRA officer.

“But that chick Kelvin Sonko is with is something else. Her name is Erica Juddie and she is a murder suspect. A guy died while they were having fun at Myra Apartments in Kilimani. The guy was married with two kids,” a source revealed.





On social media, Erica flaunts a high-end lifestyle believed to be sponsored by wealthy men.

Below is a sneak peek into her soft life.

A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large pic.twitter.com/rMHN8YtTHo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large pic.twitter.com/PxEU3OeF67 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large pic.twitter.com/dtYPAl8YHU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large pic.twitter.com/uVOrmCYzSx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

A married man died while having MECHI with City Slay Queen ERICA JUDDIE at Myra apartments in Kilimani - She is now dating gold-scammer KELVIN SONKO and lives large pic.twitter.com/emE583Ddst — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST