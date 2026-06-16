WANTED! PHOTOs of the man who killed his girlfriend in Nyeri and stashed her body in a sack - The deceased was a Pastor’s daughter and had just secured a job after graduating







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend and stashing her body in a sack.

The suspect, identified as Raiden Muriithi, is believed to have murdered Joy Kanini, a pastor’s daughter, before fleeing.

Joy’s body was found stuffed in a sack and abandoned by the roadside after she had been reported missing.





The deceased had recently secured a job after graduating from Nyeri National Polytechnic and was said to be focused on building her future.

Friends and relatives described her as hardworking and ambitious, noting that she was beginning to make strides in life before her dreams were tragically cut short.

"She was too young to die. She was an alumna of Nyeri Polytechnic and a resident of the Classic area, Nyeri County. She was just beginning to rise with her hustle, but premature death in the hands of someone she trusted landed her where we found her," one of the people close to her wrote.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.



Below are photos of the murder suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST