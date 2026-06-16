DCI officer among those killed in the horrific nine-vehicle crash at Karai along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer, John Rioba, has died following a horrific crash at Karai along the busy Nairobi‑Nakuru Highway.

The Monday, June 15th accident involved nine vehicles after a lorry lost control and rammed into a Toyota Land Cruiser, sparking a chain collision.

Rioba sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at Naivasha Sub‑County Hospital.

Uasin Gishu MCA, Regina Chumba, who was also caught in the wreck, suffered chest injuries.

Photos from the scene revealed mangled vehicles and shattered glass, painting a grim picture of the tragedy.

The incident has reignited public concern over Kenya’s road safety amid rising road fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST