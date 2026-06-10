PHOTO of the man who was brutally murdered after being caught with someone’s wife - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A man was killed after he was caught in a compromising situation with a married woman.

According to reports circulating on social media, the woman’s husband had been monitoring the two for some time, only for him to strike when least expected.

A violent altercation ensued during the confrontation, leading to the man’s death.

A photo of the deceased man was shared on X, with users warning men against engaging in relationships with married women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST