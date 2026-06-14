WANTED! Images of a man who kidnapped a 4-year-old child in Nakuru and demanded ransom as detectives launch a manhunt







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public for information that could lead to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old child in Nakuru County.

According to the DCI, the child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11th, 2026, triggering investigations and a frantic search by family members.

As efforts to trace the child intensified, the suspect escalated the family's distress by attempting to demand a ransom.

Acting on intelligence leads, detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working together with officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI Headquarters and Mwariki Police Station, tracked the suspect to a residential plot in the Quarry area of Rongai.

However, the operation did not lead to an arrest after the suspect reportedly spotted the detectives and fled into nearby informal settlements, where he managed to evade capture.

A search conducted in the room where the suspect is believed to have spent the night resulted in the recovery of a mobile phone, personal belongings and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the details of another minor from Nakuru County.

The discovery has raised additional concerns and prompted investigators to broaden their inquiries into the suspect’s activities and possible links to other cases.

The DCI has urged anyone with information that may help locate the suspect to report it to the nearest police station or contact the agency through its official communication channels as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST