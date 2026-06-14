WANTED! Images of a man who kidnapped a 4-year-old child in Nakuru and demanded ransom as detectives launch a manhunt

Sunday, June 14, 2026
- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members
of the public for information that could lead to the arrest of a man wanted in
connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old child in Nakuru County.
According to the DCI, the child was reported missing at
Mwariki Police Station on June 11th, 2026, triggering investigations
and a frantic search by family members.
As efforts to trace the child intensified, the suspect
escalated the family's distress by attempting to demand a ransom.
Acting on intelligence leads, detectives from the Anti-Human
Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working together with officers
from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI Headquarters and
Mwariki Police Station, tracked the suspect to a residential plot in the Quarry
area of Rongai.
However, the operation did not lead to an arrest after the
suspect reportedly spotted the detectives and fled into nearby informal
settlements, where he managed to evade capture.
A search conducted in the room where the suspect is believed
to have spent the night resulted in the recovery of a mobile phone, personal
belongings and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the details of another
minor from Nakuru County.
The discovery has raised additional concerns and prompted
investigators to broaden their inquiries into the suspect’s activities and
possible links to other cases.
The DCI has urged anyone with information that may help locate the suspect to report it to the nearest police station or contact the agency through its official communication channels as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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