LADY accuses ODM politician of taking advantage of her after getting drunk - Claims he preys on vulnerable women







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A woman has come forward with serious allegations against an ODM politician who is vying for an elective seat in the upcoming 2027 General Elections.

The woman, identified on Facebook as Atieno Ouma, alleged that Migosi Ward aspirant, Clinton Achollah, took advantage of her after she became intoxicated.

In her post, she claimed that she had initially rejected his advances but later found herself in a vulnerable state after consuming alcohol.

She further alleged that the politician acted inappropriately during that time.

Atieno also accused Achollah of being unfit for leadership, claiming that he has a pattern of preying on vulnerable women and should not be entrusted with public office.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST