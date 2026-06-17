BUSTED! A man confronts a LADY who tried to steal from him after inviting her for a sleepover (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A dramatic incident was captured on camera after a man confronted a lady who attempted to steal from him following a sleepover at his house.
Reports indicate that the middle-aged man had invited the
lady to his residence, where they spent time together.
However, as she was leaving the following day, she took some
of his belongings and concealed them in her handbag.
Her plan was cut short after the man discovered the missing
items and confronted her before she could leave.
In the video, the furious man is seen inspecting her handbag
and recovering some of his valuables.
The confrontation then turns physical, with the man seen
slapping the woman as she pleads with him for mercy.
Watch the video>>> below
Unaita dem sleepover alafu anaamua kukuibia buana,,hakuna kitu mbaya kama dem kuwa mwizi buana, so doleful pic.twitter.com/6AdA24VDyS— Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) June 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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