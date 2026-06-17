BUSTED! A man confronts a LADY who tried to steal from him after inviting her for a sleepover (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A dramatic incident was captured on camera after a man confronted a lady who attempted to steal from him following a sleepover at his house.

Reports indicate that the middle-aged man had invited the lady to his residence, where they spent time together.

However, as she was leaving the following day, she took some of his belongings and concealed them in her handbag.

Her plan was cut short after the man discovered the missing items and confronted her before she could leave.

In the video, the furious man is seen inspecting her handbag and recovering some of his valuables.

The confrontation then turns physical, with the man seen slapping the woman as she pleads with him for mercy.

Watch the video>>> below

Unaita dem sleepover alafu anaamua kukuibia buana,,hakuna kitu mbaya kama dem kuwa mwizi buana, so doleful pic.twitter.com/6AdA24VDyS — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST