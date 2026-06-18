Video Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO splashing dollar notes at JKIA before boarding his private jet after meeting RUTO in State House stirs reactions (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 226 - A video of controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, handing out US dollar notes to staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during his recent visit to Nairobi has sparked chatter online.

Chivayo arrived in Kenya on Monday, June 15th, aboard his newly acquired Gulfstream G550 private jet for a meeting with President William Ruto.

The aircraft, registered T7 WMC, an abbreviation of his full name, Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, was previously owned by Gulfstream Leasing in the United States.

In a video shared on his TikTok account, Chivayo is seen distributing dollar bills to JKIA staff who had lined up near the private jet.

Chivayo's visit comes amid reports that his company, working alongside Chinese firms, has secured a Ksh 377 billion tender to construct a new terminal at JKIA.

The revelation has sparked uproar, with critics questioning how a shadowy individual with no known background in large-scale construction could be associated with such a mega project.

Chivayo has also faced controversy over allegations that he has helped African leaders influence election outcomes through technology, claims that have generated debate across the continent.

His frequent visits to State House and his close relationship with President Ruto have further fueled speculation and public interest.

Additionally, reports have claimed that Chivayo is among several foreign nationals who have been granted Kenyan citizenship during President Ruto's administration, adding another layer to the growing controversy surrounding his influence and business dealings.

Watch the video>>> below

Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO splashing dollar notes at JKIA before boarding his private jet after meeting RUTO in State House pic.twitter.com/myIKQbtOkv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST