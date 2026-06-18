Video Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO splashing dollar notes at JKIA before boarding his private jet after meeting RUTO in State House stirs reactions (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 18, 226 - A video of controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, handing out US dollar notes to staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during his recent visit to Nairobi has sparked chatter online.
Chivayo arrived in Kenya on Monday, June 15th,
aboard his newly acquired Gulfstream G550 private jet for a meeting with
President William Ruto.
The aircraft, registered T7 WMC, an abbreviation of his full
name, Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, was previously owned by Gulfstream Leasing in
the United States.
In a video shared on his TikTok account, Chivayo is seen
distributing dollar bills to JKIA staff who had lined up near the private jet.
Chivayo's visit comes amid reports that his company, working
alongside Chinese firms, has secured a Ksh 377 billion tender to construct a
new terminal at JKIA.
The revelation has sparked uproar, with critics questioning
how a shadowy individual with no known background in large-scale construction
could be associated with such a mega project.
Chivayo has also faced controversy over allegations that he
has helped African leaders influence election outcomes through technology,
claims that have generated debate across the continent.
His frequent visits to State House and his close
relationship with President Ruto have further fueled speculation and public
interest.
Additionally, reports have claimed that Chivayo is among
several foreign nationals who have been granted Kenyan citizenship during
President Ruto's administration, adding another layer to the growing
controversy surrounding his influence and business dealings.
Watch the video>>> below
Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO splashing dollar notes at JKIA before boarding his private jet after meeting RUTO in State House pic.twitter.com/myIKQbtOkv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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