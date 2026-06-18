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MUSALIA MUDAVADI was reduced to a mere photographer when he accompanied RUTO to the G7 summit (PHOTO)
MUSALIA MUDAVADI was reduced to a mere photographer when he accompanied RUTO to the G7 summit (PHOTO)
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